Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kashmir Day Cup Basketball to tip off with girls’ match today

Staff Reporter
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Kashmir Day Girls & Boys Basketball Tournament, organized by Pakistan Rangers Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sector in collaboration with the Commissioner Karachi Sports Committee and the KBBA, will commence today (Monday) at 3:00 pm at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The tournament’s opening ceremony will be graced by Col Amanullah Faiz, Commander of the 31 Wing ASG Sector, as the chief guest. The event will also be attended by Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, along with several other prominent sports figures. The inaugural match will be contested between Madam Fatima Jinnah and Begum Rana Liaquat Ali teams in the 3x3 girls’ tournament, while the boys’ tournament will be played in a full-court format. Ahead of the tournament, DSR Umar Tayyab and DSR M Farooq Bhatti, accompanied by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, visited the basketball court to oversee the preparations.  

GB Assembly passes resolution on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1738653210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025