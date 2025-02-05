Kashmir Day Cup Basketball to tip off with girls’ match today

LAHORE - The Kashmir Day Girls & Boys Basketball Tournament, organized by Pakistan Rangers Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sector in collaboration with the Commissioner Karachi Sports Committee and the KBBA, will commence today (Monday) at 3:00 pm at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The tournament’s opening ceremony will be graced by Col Amanullah Faiz, Commander of the 31 Wing ASG Sector, as the chief guest. The event will also be attended by Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, along with several other prominent sports figures. The inaugural match will be contested between Madam Fatima Jinnah and Begum Rana Liaquat Ali teams in the 3x3 girls’ tournament, while the boys’ tournament will be played in a full-court format. Ahead of the tournament, DSR Umar Tayyab and DSR M Farooq Bhatti, accompanied by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, visited the basketball court to oversee the preparations.