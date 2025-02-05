Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD - Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Wednesday (February 05) with zeal and enthusiasm to express the whole-hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions and to give strapping message to India to impede its atrocities against Kashmiris.

The day is marked to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and to draw the attention of the international community to the Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is supporting Kashmir cause by politically, diplomatically and morally to pressurize India to stop genocide against innocent Kashmiri people who are struggling for fundamental right to self-determination.

The present government and all previous governments of Pakistan have highlighted India’s gruesome human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all available international forums.

Pakistan wanted resolution of Kashmir issue as per United Nations’ Charters and all its resolutions to give Kashmiris plebiscite which is their long-lasting demands.

Across Pakistan and AJK, political parties, activists, and civil society groups are mobilizing for rallies, peace marches, and awareness events to highlight the plight of Kashmiris.

Pakistani embassies worldwide are also stepping up efforts to draw international attention, organizing documentary screenings and discussion forums on India’s continued oppression in the disputed territory.

Main walk will be organized at Constitutional Avenue Islamabad which will attend by political leaders, students, media men and people belong to various segments of society.

Human chains by the Pakistani brethren with the people of AJK would be made at all seven bridges of AJK linking Pakistan including Kohala, Holar, Bararkot, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Dhan Galli and Mangla bridge over various Kashmir’s born rivers falling in Pakistan will be made at 10.00 am on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Sirens will be blown and one minute silence will observed at 10:00 am to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

Pakistan Television (PTV), Radio Pakistan, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and private channels will telecast their programmes, documentaries, and feature stories to highlight Indian barbarism on oppressed Kashmiri people.

Posters and billboards had been displayed around important Avenues, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose Indian atrocities.

In recognition of the day’s importance, the government has declared a public holiday across Pakistan and AJK, ensuring maximum public participation in solidarity activities.

Special prayers will be held nationwide to honor the Kashmiri martyrs, while mass demonstrations will echo the demand for Kashmir’s right to self-determination, a promise made by the United Nations 78 years ago but yet to be fulfilled.

As the world watches, February 5 stands as a powerful reminder of Kashmir’s unresolved struggle and the urgent need for a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.

Meanwhile, On the solemn occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Service Chiefs, and the Pakistan Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering support for the resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for self-determination.

“We pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri people, who have endured decades of oppression, state-sponsored brutality, and egregious human rights violations. Their unwavering resolve in the face of tyranny remains a beacon of courage and inspiration for the entire nation,” the ISPR said.

The Pakistan Armed Forces strongly condemn the ongoing grave violations of human rights in IIOJK, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detentions. These transgressions stand as a stark indictment of India’s blatant disregard for international law, humanitarian principles, and fundamental human rights.

We urge the international community, global human rights organizations, and the United Nations to take immediate and decisive action to address the plight of the Kashmiri people and ensure the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions in accordance with their aspirations.

The Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to the just cause of Kashmir and resolute in their duty to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brethren in their rightful pursuit of freedom and dignity. Long live Pakistan! Long live Kashmir!