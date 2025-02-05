Wednesday, February 05, 2025
KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiri

Web Desk
2:27 PM | February 05, 2025
National

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated the province's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom.

In his message, Gandapur emphasized that both the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand in complete solidarity with Kashmir, asserting that the right to freedom is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting them morally, diplomatically, and politically.

The chief minister called on international human rights organizations to take notice of the ongoing atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, stressing that regional peace is directly tied to the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"The establishment of lasting peace in the region is impossible without addressing the Kashmir conflict," Gandapur stated. "India continues to deploy new tactics to suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement, but the resilience of the Kashmiri people remains unshaken."

