KP CM directs removal of DHOs for poor performance

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has directed the removal of District Health Officers (DHOs) in certain districts due to poor performance and instructed that professional and competent DHOs be appointed strictly on a merit basis, emphasizing that there can be no compromise on the provision of healthcare services to the public.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) of the Health Department. The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali, Secretary Health Shahidullah, Director General of Health Services Dr Muhammad Saleem, Director of the Independent Monitoring Unit, and other relevant officials.

Participants of the meeting were briefed on the objectives, responsibilities, performance, challenges, and the future roadmap of the Independent Monitoring Unit. Additionally, the actions taken by the Health Department based on IMU reports were reviewed during the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed health authorities to take immediate action on the IMU reports and instructed the department to provide details of the actions taken in response to the IMU’s findings. He further directed that the monitoring of healthcare facilities be strengthened and that public feedback regarding service delivery and facilities at health centres across the province be obtained.

The Chief Minister emphasized that doctors and other staff who demonstrate good performance should be encouraged and appreciated. He also directed that all types of machinery and medical equipment in hospitals must be fully operational, and that emergency medicines be available in public hospitals throughout the province.

Gandapur also directed strict action against habitually absent doctors and other medical staff, stressing that the attendance of doctors and medical staff at health centres must be ensured at all costs, and no leniency should be shown in this regard.

During the briefing, it was noted that the IMU conducts an average of 3,972 monitoring visits to healthcare facilities each month, including 3,428 visits to Primary Health Centres and 544 visits to Secondary Health Centres. In 2024, a total of 36,244 monitoring visits were conducted at primary and secondary health centres, of which 6,094 visits were in merged districts.

Monthly reports of these visits are prepared and sent to the relevant stakeholders for decision-making. These reports cover aspects such as cleanliness of health centres, availability of doctors and paramedical staff, medical equipment and machinery, medicines, and public satisfaction. The authorities also mentioned that the IMU monitors Welfare Centres of the Population Welfare Department. Last year, approximately 9,000 visits were conducted to these centres.