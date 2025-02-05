LDA seals another 118 properties

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 118 properties during its on going daily operation on illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees. The crackdown covered locations including Faisal Town, Sabzazar, Shadbagh, Gulshan Ravi, Shah Jamal, and the UMT Road area. The LDA teams sealed 14 properties in Faisal Town and 34 in Sabzazar for illegal commercial usage. In Shadbagh, Gulshan Ravi, and Shah Jamal, 30 properties were sealed, while over 40 properties in Zone 4 were also shut down. The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, workshops, banks, food outlets, shops, offices, and other commercial establishments.Before taking action, these properties had been issued multiple notices regarding their illegal status. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. Director General Tahir Farooq reiterated that the ongoing crackdown on illegal commercial buildings and fee defaulters will continue without any bias or discrimination, with the aim of ensuring proper urban planning and compliance with regulatory norms. In another development, the Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Tahir Farooq, has appointed Dr. Mujtaba Irfaan, the Additional DG Headquarters, as the Grievance Redressal Commissioner. The newly appointed commissioner will serve as a point of contact for citizens looking to resolve complaints and issues related to the LDA. Meanwhile, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is set to conduct its first auction of the year on February 19 at Expo Center, Johar Town. The auction will feature residential and commercial plots from various schemes, along with sites designated for educational institutions, dispensaries, hospitals, parking plazas, rooftop spaces, marquees, sports facilities, cafés, and restaurants.

Commercial and residential plots in Johar Town and Jubilee Town will be up for bidding. Additionally, a prime 10-kanal commercial plot on Jail Road and plots in Johar Town’s Finance and Trade Centre will be included in the auction.

Apartment sites in Johar Town (B1 Block), Avenue One, Allama Iqbal Town, and Faisal Town will also be auctioned.

Further, commercial plots in Sabzazar, Model Town Extension, Mustafa Town, and Tajpura will be available for bidding. Sites for education, dispensaries, and hospitals in both LDA and private schemes will also be included.

The auction will feature rental rights for the Shah Alam Market parking plaza rooftop, Moon Market Allama Iqbal Town parking plaza rooftop, and eighth floor. Additionally, two marquee sites in Gujjarpura, the Lahore Bridge Sports Area, and a sports site in a private society will be auctioned for rental rights.

LDA will also auction rental rights for café, restaurant, salon, and sports shop sites at LDA Sports Complex Johar Town, Canal West, Sabzazar, and Tajpura. Furthermore, canteen rental rights for LDA schools in Johar Town, Gulshan Ravi, Sabzazar, and Allama Iqbal Town will be auctioned.