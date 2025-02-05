Liberty Chowk hosts first-ever Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony

For the first time in the country’s history, a Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony was organized at Liberty Chowk under the auspices of the Department of Information and Culture.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif led the event, lighting a candle of remembrance in honor of the Kashmiri struggle. She also laid a floral wreath at the Kashmir Martyrs’ Memorial to pay tribute to their sacrifices.

A symbolic moment of silence was observed, followed by special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The event featured a picture wall dedicated to Kashmir, while large-scale billboards depicting the Wall of Martyrs of Kashmir’s Freedom Movement were installed at Liberty Chowk Roundabout.

A symbolic prison was created using images of Kashmiri leaders and martyrs behind bars, highlighting the oppression they face. Additionally, panels displaying scenes of Indian brutality were placed around the venue.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also presented a specially composed song for Kashmir Solidarity Day, adding to the emotional resonance of the event.