LRCA’s efforts applauded for club cricket revival

LAHORE - East Zone Cricket Association Vice President Malik Aslam Dogar hosted a grand dinner in honor of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain, recognizing his contributions to the sport. The event was attended by Dharampura Gymkhana President Munawar Javed, Sajid Memorial Cricket Club President Muhammad Owais Sarwar, and senior cricket official Isar Shah, among others. On this occasion, Abid Hussain lauded Malik Aslam’s efforts in promoting club cricket in East Zone, acknowledging his dedication to the grassroots development of the game. Meanwhile, Malik Aslam praised LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and his team for successfully conducting the recent age-group trials, commending their commitment to identifying and nurturing young talent.Expressing optimism about the upcoming domestic season, Malik Aslam voiced confidence that Lahore Region’s teams would continue their tradition of excellence in national tournaments. He also extended congratulations to the newly appointed managers of Lahore region teams, stating that Khawaja Nadeem had entrusted experienced and capable individuals with key management roles in age-group cricket.

Furthermore, Malik Aslam appreciated Abid Hussain’s professional expertise and his efforts to uplift cricket in Lahore. He also expressed deep gratitude to Kh Nadeem for revitalizing club cricket in the region, reaffirming his full confidence in his leadership.