Wednesday, February 05, 2025
‘Made in Uzbekistan’ expo to establish result-oriented connections: Envoy

February 05, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan, is going to organize the much-anticipated ‘Made in Uzbekistan’ exhibition from February 11 to 13 at the Expo Lahore (foyer area), showcasing a diverse range of Uzbek products, industries, and cultural highlights. This single-country exhibition will be attended by an esteemed delegation of around 150 companies and business partners from Uzbekistan, offering a unique opportunity to explore a wide array of Uzbek products and services. Featured in the exhibition are Uzbek textiles, leather goods, home appliances, pharmaceuticals and agricultural machinery. 

Additionally, the exhibition will offer visitors a rich cultural experience, with performances and a chance to indulge in traditional Uzbek cuisine, providing a deeper insight into the country’s rich heritage.

