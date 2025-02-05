Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani stun fans with surprise wedding

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistani actress married fellow actor on Wednesday evening, ending years of speculation about their relationship.

The couple, who starred together in the 2023 drama Neem and the 2020 drama Sabaat, had long maintained that they were just friends. However, rumours of their romance persisted, especially as fans noticed their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

The wedding buzz intensified a night before, with social media abuzz with claims that the two were set to marry. By Wednesday evening, Hocane confirmed the news by sharing a photo of herself and Gilani dressed in wedding attire at Lahore Fort, making their union official.