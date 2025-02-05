Mushaal Mullick urges global community to recognize Kashmiri sacrifices

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization and wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, called on the international community to acknowledge the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

Leading a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in Islamabad, Mullick was joined by a large number of civil society members, students, and citizens waving Pakistani and Kashmiri flags in a strong show of unity.

Speaking to the media, she condemned India’s ongoing atrocities in Kashmir, stating that anyone who raises their voice for Kashmir faces oppression. She asserted that the martyrs’ sacrifices will not go in vain and accused India of illegally occupying Kashmiri homes.

"Why has the United Nations failed to hold India accountable?" she questioned, urging the global community to break its silence on Indian human rights violations.

Mullick demanded the immediate release of innocent Kashmiris detained in Indian prisons, emphasizing that Kashmiris are among the bravest nations in the world. She concluded by urging the international community to stand with truth and justice.