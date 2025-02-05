Music director M Ashraf remembered on 20th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Renowned music director M Ashraf was remembered on the occasion of his 20th death anniversary on Thursday. Born on February 1, 1942, he got music lessons from his maternal grandfather who also happened to be uncle of veteran Pakistani music director Master Inayat Hussain. He started his film career in 1959 with famous song in film Savera “Tu jo nahin hay tau kuchh bhi nahin hay” which was sung by playback singer SB John. He produced music for a number of hit songs of 60s and 70s which won appreciation in the whole subcontinent. Famous singers like Ahmed Rushdi, Shaukat Ali, Masood Rana, Alamgir, Muhammad Ali Shehki, Naheed Akhtar and Nayyara Noor, the legendary singers were introduced by him in the music industry. He continued his successful march in the 1980s despite the downfall of Urdu films and a dominance of Punjabi films.

M Ashraf’s musical journey ended with Tere Bin Jiya Na Jaye in 2005. During his career, M Ashraf won the Nigar Award for ‘Best Music’ in 6 different films including Gharana (1973), Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat (1975), Shabana (1976), Qurbani (1981), Punjabi-language films Dhee Rani (1985) and Qismet (1986). By the end of his 45 years long career, he had composed more than 2,000 film songs for over 400 films. M Ashraf also won 14 Graduate Awards of the Pakistan film industry. He died of a cardiac arrest on February 4, 2007 in Karachi at the age of 65.