NA body directs PTA to expedite process for Starlink internet services

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication has directed the PTA to expedite the process with Starlink to ensure the provision of internet services in the country. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Syed Amin ul Haq, MNA, at the Parliament Resources Center, Parliament Lodges, Islamabad. The Committee discussed the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Ministry of Information Technology and its attached departments for the financial year 2025-26. After detailed deliberations, the Committee endorsed the budgetary proposal amounting to Rs43,651.380 million for the next financial year 2025-26.

The chairman PTA informed the committee about the renewal of Long Distance International Licence, stating that it remains unresolved because the licence holders have not yet cleared certain payments from 2009 and 2011, amounting to Rs24 billion. The Sindh High Court has also ruled that the Authority will determine the licence renewal process. He further informed that PTA has presented several proposals to the licence holders, including a five-year installment-based payment plan. However, if the licence renewal is not processed, 50% of the ATMs in Pakistan will shut down. He further informed the committee that Starlink contacted Pakistan in 2022 to provide internet services through Satellite. However, the matter is still under process with the Pakistan Space Regulatory Authority. Until the licence agreement is finalised, internet services cannot be provided in Pakistan. The Committee directed PTA to expedite the process with Starlink to ensure the provision of internet services in country.

The CEO USF informed the Committee that Pakistan is currently utilising 274 MHz of the spectrum, which is insufficient. Approximately 860 MHz is required for smooth connectivity. He further explained that there are two types of spectrum: landline spectrum and wireless spectrum. Wireless spectrum is primarily provided by telecom operators. To enhance connectivity and internet services in the country, the ministry is working on the National Fiberization Policy, which is expected to be completed within three to four months. Once finalized, it will help assess the required funds and investment for the fiberization of telecom towers across the country. The committee recommended that approximately 10% of the funds from USF should be allocated for fiberization. Additionally, the fiberization process should be completed as quickly as possible to ensure efficient internet services in the country and make it accessible to everyone. MNAs Ahmad Atteeq Anwar, Ms Romina Khurshid Alam, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Ahmad Saleem Siddiqui, Pullain, Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Awais Haider Jakhar, Umair Khan Niazi, Rai Haider Ali Khan and Adil Khan Bazai besides the officials of the ministry attended the meeting.