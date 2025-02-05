National conference stresses urgent reforms for sustainable cotton growth

MULTAN - In response to a rapid decline in cotton production and shrinking cultivation areas in Pakistan, a groundbreaking National Cotton Revival Conference was held in Multan and experts shared different suggestions to promote cotton. The event, jointly organized by the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and CottonConnect, brought together policymakers, agricultural experts, industry leaders, and farmers to devise a comprehensive strategy for revitalizing the struggling cotton sector.

Speakers at the conference highlighted the critical role of cotton in the country’s economy and voiced grave concerns over its dwindling output. They called for immediate policy interventions, including the development of high-yield, climate-resilient cotton seeds, the introduction of efficient irrigation systems, and enhanced support facilities for farmers. Emphasis was placed on modernizing the entire cotton value chain, from production and processing to trade and exports, to ensure sustainability and competitiveness in global markets.

Addressing the conference, Member National Assembly and Chairman Parliamentary Committee Rana Qasim Noon stressed the urgency of reviving the cotton industry and underscored the need for increased funding for research institutions. He advocated for merging the PCCC with the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) to streamline efforts and maximize research impact. Provincial Assembly Member Rana Iqbal Siraj welcomed the initiative, emphasizing that strengthening the cotton sector was vital for national economic stability. He called for decisive measures, including banning the cultivation of sugarcane and rice in core cotton-growing regions to protect the industry. Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges facing the cotton sector. He assured stakeholders that the ministry would work closely with other institutions to implement solutions that would stabilize and enhance cotton production.

International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) Advisor Dr Eric highlighted the global implications of Pakistan’s cotton crisis, noting that ICAC was actively engaged in providing technical assistance, research collaborations, and policy recommendations to support the industry. He stressed the importance of improved seed technology, advanced farming techniques, and global cooperation to tackle climate-induced challenges and declining yields. Major General (r) Shahid Nazir, Director General of Green Pakistan Initiative, underscored the necessity of restoring barren lands, providing modern agricultural machinery, and establishing agri-malls to support cotton farmers. He urged the government to announce a support price for cotton to encourage farmers to return to cotton cultivation. He further emphasized that restructuring the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee could play a crucial role in revitalizing the sector. Major General Muhammad Ayub Ahsan Bhatti, Director General of Land Information and Management System (LIMS), pointed out that poor land management and inefficient resource allocation were major factors behind the declining cotton yield.

He highlighted the role of LIMS in ensuring accurate land records and facilitating better land use planning, which could significantly improve cotton production. By integrating modern technology into agricultural practices, Pakistan could optimize resource management and enhance productivity, he added.

Alison Ward, CEO of CottonConnect, addressed the conference virtually and reiterated the importance of sustainable cotton production. She explained that CottonConnect was dedicated to training farmers in modern agricultural skills, promoting efficient water and soil management, reducing chemical usage, and introducing climate-smart farming techniques. She highlighted the significance of supporting smallholder farmers and increasing the participation of women in the cotton sector to ensure long-term growth and profitability.

Dr Yusuf Zafar, Vice President of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, opened the conference by stressing the need for a collective approach to tackling Pakistan’s cotton crisis. He noted that despite climate challenges and water scarcity, investment in research, technological advancements, and collaboration between government and private entities could lead to a revival of the industry. He called for a national strategy that aligns all stakeholders to ensure a sustainable future for Pakistan’s cotton sector.

Several experts shared their insights on various aspects of the cotton industry. Among them were Dr Khalid Hameed from Tara Group, Dr Anjum Ali Butter (Cotton Consultant, Punjab), Arif Hameed Makhdoom from CottonConnect, Dr Farrukh Hassan (MBT), Nasir Khan from Fatima Fertilizers, Dr Iqbal Bandesha from Avial Group, Khalid Khokhar (President of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad), and Dr Babar Bajwa from CABI. Discussions covered research advancements, economic policies, and industry best practices.

Other key speakers included Dr Jasu Mal T Limani, chairman of PCGA, who addressed the challenges and reforms needed in the ginning industry, and Kanwar Usman, Director of Textiles at ICAC, who discussed global trade perspectives. Mudassir Raza Siddiqui, Director General of Textiles at the Ministry of Commerce, emphasized the “Farm to Fashion” approach to boost economic growth and sustainability, while Dr. Yousuf Ali from Surti Group elaborated on sustainable cotton initiatives. Professor Dr. Asif Ali, Chairman of NSDRA, introduced new seed innovations designed to increase cotton productivity.

In the closing session, Abubakar from CottonConnect and Dr. Yusuf Zafar extended their gratitude to all participants, reaffirming that the conference marked the beginning of a long-term commitment to restoring Pakistan’s cotton industry.

The conference concluded with a unified pledge from all stakeholders to implement practical solutions for reviving the cotton sector. Experts agreed that without coordinated efforts between the government, private sector, and farmers, Pakistan’s cotton industry would continue to decline. The call for policy reforms, investment in research, and technological adaptation resonated throughout the event, setting the stage for a strategic revival of Pakistan’s most crucial cash crop.