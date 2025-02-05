Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz meet Punjab Assembly members

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with Punjab Assembly members from Gujranwala, Narowal, and Sialkot to discuss the country's economic situation, development projects, and public welfare initiatives.

Nawaz Sharif highlighted signs of economic recovery, citing declining inflation and a rising stock market as indicators of stability. He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts at the federal level and commended Maryam Nawaz for leading Punjab with dedication. "She is not just a chief minister but serves with the spirit of a mother and daughter," he remarked.

Punjab Assembly members appreciated CM Maryam Nawaz’s initiatives, including Clean Punjab, Kisan Card, scholarship programs, road infrastructure projects, 'Dhi Rani' program, and healthcare upgrades. They expressed admiration, saying, "Mian Sahib, you should be proud of such a brave and capable daughter."

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude, stating, "Being Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and following Shehbaz Sharif’s legacy of public service is a great responsibility. Your trust and guidance are our strength and key to success."

The meeting also covered future economic strategies and welfare plans. Senior party leaders, including Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah, were also present.