Nawaz Sharif lauds Maryam Nawaz’s efforts in Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her efforts to uplift the province.

During a meeting with Punjab Assembly members from Gujranwala, Narowal, and Sialkot, Nawaz Sharif highlighted economic recovery indicators, citing declining inflation and a rising stock market.

He credited PM Shehbaz Sharif for efforts at the national level and commended Maryam Nawaz’s leadership in Punjab.

"She is not just a chief minister but serves with the spirit of a mother and daughter," he remarked.

PA members expressed appreciation for CM Maryam’s initiatives, including the Clean Punjab drive, Kisan Card, scholarships, road infrastructure projects, the 'Dhi Rani' program, and healthcare reforms.

Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the responsibility of carrying forward Nawaz Sharif’s vision and Shehbaz Sharif’s legacy of public service. "Your trust and guidance are our strength and key to success," she said.

The meeting also discussed future economic strategies and welfare programs, with senior party leaders such as Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah in attendance.