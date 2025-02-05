Nepra imposes Rs63 million fine on 4 XWDiscos

Highest fine of Rs13m was imposed on Mepco on account of fatal accident in its service territory during FY2022-23.

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed fines totaling Rs63 million on four EX-WAPDA power distribution companies (XWDiscos) for fatal accidents, violating regulatory standards, citing non-compliance with performance benchmarks, safety codes, and consumer service obligations.

Two fines each were imposed on Multan Electric Power Company, and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, while one each on Tribal Electric Supply Company and Peshawar Electric Supply Company on account of fatal accidents, failing to establish Health, Safety, & Environment Directorates and to fully ground high-tension and low-tension poles & structures. The highest fine of Rs 13 million was imposed on Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on account of fatal accident in its service territory during FY2022-23.

During the review of data submitted by the licensee for FY2022-23, it was revealed that a total number of five fatalities (four employees & one public person) occurred within the service territory of the MEPCO, said NEPRA in its order released here Tuesday. Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) was fined Rs13 million for failing to meet safety and service standards outlined in its license. The penalty follows the company’s inadequate response to a show-cause notice issued on August 30, 2023. NEPRA also directed MEPCO to compensate families of deceased public persons with Rs4 million each and provide jobs to their next of kin, matching benefits given to employees’ families.

The company has been given two months to submit proof of compliance and must pay the fine within 15 days to avoid further legal action. Additionally, NEPRA penalized several other power firms for safety violations. MEPCO, Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Limited (HESCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) were each fined Rs10 million for failing to fully ground high-tension and low-tension poles and structures. Their responses to the regulator’s inquiries were deemed unsatisfactory. NEPRA ordered full grounding of steel structures within three months and PCC poles within a year, warning of further penalties in case of non-compliance. HESCO was further fined Rs10 million for failing to establish a Health, Safety, and Environment Directorate, a mandatory requirement. The company must pay the fine within two weeks or face legal consequences. NEPRA has reiterated its commitment to enforcing safety and service regulations to ensure public protection and improved utility standards. Failure to adhere to these directives may lead to additional regulatory actions against non-compliant licensees.