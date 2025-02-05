Opposition alliance demands fresh elections

ISLAMABAD - The opposition alliance on Tuesday in a joint declaration demanded fresh elections in the country, alleging the present ruling alliance in the center is an “unrepresentative government” that has been imposed on the masses.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister and the head of his own Awaam Pakistan Party, made this announcement after a meeting of the opposition parties in Islamabad.

“The meeting agreed that fresh elections are the only way to steer the country out of grave problems including (political) instability, economic degradation and terrorism,” he said while talking to reporters.

The senior leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Sunni Ittehad Council and former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar attended the moot.

Abbasi said the meeting agreed that ongoing fascism and state repression in the country should come to an end immediately and all political prisoners should be released. The opposition demands that the black law like PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) should be repealed immediately, he added

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaking on the occasion said that the present Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to hold transparent elections. He said the five-year constitutional tenure of the present Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja ended last month but he was continuing with his duties, which reflected a specific mindset. He said the Chief Election Commissioner and other two members of the ECP who had completed their tenure should step down morally, so that the new impartial and powerful Election Commission could be constituted, having the confidence of the nation.