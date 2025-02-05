PAC settles only 12pc of audit paras raised by AGP during 14 years

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has settled only 12 percent of the audit paras of the total 41700 paras raised by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) related to irregularities in the ministries/divisions during the past 14 years while the remaining 36712 are still pending.

The process of the assessment by Public Accounts Committee is very slow as out of the total paras of 41700 raised by the Auditor General of Pakistan regarding irregularities in the ministries/divisions, from 2010-11 to 2023-24, only 4982 paras have been settled by the PAC so far, said the department of the Auditor General of Pakistan while briefing the Chairman Public Accounts Committee, Junaid Akbar here.

Audit reports of several years awaiting examination by Public Accounts Committee, includes appropriation accounts and financial statements, the officials of the AGP said.

Chairman PAC was informed that Auditor General of Pakistan has recovered over 1286 billion, during the last five year (2019-20 to 2023-24). The AGP has returned Rs42 for every Rupee appropriated to it, the briefing claimed.

The highest number of Audit paras were reported regarding the Power Division- during 2010-11 to 2023-24, which were 4197, followed by Petroleum Division 3344, Interior 2949, FBR 2359, Communications 2325, Industrial production 2265,defence 1909, Finace 1692, Water Resources 1599 and Defence production 1577.

According the AGP, the highest number of pendencies para is from Power Division, where only 210- of the 4197 paras- have been settled by the PAC, while 3987 are pending. For Petroleum Division only 802 paras were settled while the remaining 2542 are pending, while out of the total 2949 paras for interior, only 515 have been settled and the balance are still pending.

Of the FBR 2359 paras only 431 were settled, while the remaining 1928 are pending, of the communications 2325 paras 228 were decided, while the remaining 2097 are pending.

The chairman PAC was informed that only 168 paras-out of total 2265- of industries and production were settled while the remaining are pending. Out of defence 1909 paras raised by AGP, 109 are settled by the PAC, and the remaining are pending. Similarly, of the Finance 1692 paras 81 were decided while the remaining are pending, and of 1599 paras of Water Resources only 234 were settled, while the remaining are pending. Of 1577 paras related to defence production only 196 were settled, while the remaining are pending.

Regarding other challenges faced by the AGP, it was informed that ministries may attempt to influence audit processes, limiting AGP’s independence, they –Ministries- may delay or refuse to implement AGP’s audit recommendations, or deliberately withhold records to hinder the audit process.

Ministries handle large budgets, requiring extensive audits within limited timeframes, or may cite confidentiality to restrict AGP’s access to critical financial data and ministries with outdated financial systems make data retrieval difficult are some other challenged faced by the AGP. Notably, on January 25, 2025, Junaid Akbar Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly was unanimously elected as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).