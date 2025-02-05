Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Pakistan, China to strengthen security cooperation

Web Desk
12:57 PM | February 05, 2025
Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, met with his Chinese counterpart, Qi Yanjun, during his visit to Beijing on Wednesday.

The two-hour discussion focused on enhancing border security through paramilitary collaboration and leveraging modern technology for law enforcement.

Both sides explored acquiring advanced policing equipment from China and agreed to bolster intelligence sharing and cooperation with the National Police Academy.

Additionally, they decided to strengthen ties between the Beijing Police and Islamabad Police. Expressing satisfaction with the Joint Working Group meeting held in January, Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to adopting modern policing technology from China. He also extended an invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan.

