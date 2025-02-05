Pakistan Embassy in France marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

The Embassy of Pakistan in France organized a special event on Wednesday to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, bringing together members of the Pakistani diaspora, overseas Kashmiris, academics, and journalists to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's decades-long struggle for self-determination.

Speakers at the event called on the international community and media to highlight the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and hold India accountable for human rights violations.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people, rejecting India’s attempts to misrepresent the freedom movement. She emphasized that the Kashmiri struggle is peaceful, legitimate, and based on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Ambassador Baloch urged India to reverse all illegal and unilateral measures imposed after August 5, 2019, halt demographic changes in IIOJK, and release Kashmiri political leaders, journalists, and human rights defenders held in arbitrary detention. She also called for the full implementation of UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ambassador commended the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in France for their continued support of the Kashmir cause and reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to advocating for the inalienable right of Kashmiris to self-determination.