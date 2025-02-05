Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirms support for Kashmiri self-determination

Web Desk
11:38 AM | February 05, 2025
Pakistan is marking Kashmir Solidarity Day today (Wednesday) to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

Observed annually on February 5, the day is a public holiday featuring solidarity walks across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Various events, including rallies, human chains, and special assemblies, highlight Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmiri cause.

In Islamabad, a rally is scheduled at Constitution Avenue, with sirens sounding at 10 AM followed by a minute of silence in tribute to Kashmiri martyrs. Billboards and posters emphasizing Kashmiris' struggles have been placed at key locations, including airports and railway stations. AJK’s Legislative Assembly will hold a special session, while human chains will be formed at major points, symbolizing unity between Pakistan and AJK.

President Asif Ali Zardari urged the global community to fulfill its responsibilities toward the oppressed Kashmiris, emphasizing the UN’s commitment to their right to self-determination. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast diplomatic, political, and moral support, condemning India's actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He stressed that peace in South Asia hinges on allowing Kashmiris to determine their own future.

Passport offices in major cities to remain open on Kashmir Solidarity Day

The Pakistan Armed Forces, through ISPR, reiterated their solidarity with the Kashmiri people, condemning human rights violations in IIOJK. They urged the international community and human rights organizations to take decisive action to implement UN resolutions.

Pakistan remains committed to supporting Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom and justice.

