Pakistan’s Absence from Global Events

Pakistan’s lack of official representation at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony was a troubling sign of its declining position on the world stage. It highlighted how the country is being left out of important global events.

This reflects deeper issues, as Pakistan’s current government struggles to gain respect both at home and abroad. Its controversial rise to power and weak connection with its people have damaged its international reputation. When a government fails to win trust within its own borders, it is no surprise that it faces challenges in gaining recognition on the global front.

For a country facing economic and political difficulties, this absence sends a dangerous message. Stable and well-governed nations are prioritised at such events, while Pakistan’s fading influence continues to push it further into isolation.

To prevent further setbacks, Pakistan urgently needs to rebuild its image through strong leadership, better governance, and smart foreign policies. Without these changes, it risks losing its voice and relevance in the international community.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD,

Islamabad.