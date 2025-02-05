Pakistan stands with oppressed Kashmiris: Muqam

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Amir Muqam has said comprehensive arrangements have been made to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to send a message that Pakistan firmly stands with the oppressed Kashmiri people. Addressing a news conference along with the APHC leadership in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said we are committed to Kashmir cause. He said this longstanding dispute will be raised at all the forums, urging the international community to implement the UN Security Council resolutions which recognize the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people. The Federal Minister applauded the firm resolve and determination of Kashmiri people in face of Indian oppression and injustices. Amir Muqam was also appreciative of Radio Pakistan and PTV for preparing special programs in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.