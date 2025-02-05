Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan stands with oppressed Kashmiris: Muqam

Pakistan stands with oppressed Kashmiris: Muqam
NEWS WIRE
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Amir Muqam has said comprehensive arrangements have been made to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to send a message that Pakistan firmly stands with the oppressed Kashmiri people. Addressing a news conference along with the APHC leadership in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said we are committed to Kashmir cause. He said this longstanding dispute will be raised at all the forums, urging the international community to implement the UN Security Council resolutions which recognize the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people. The Federal Minister applauded the firm resolve and determination of Kashmiri people in face of Indian oppression and injustices. Amir Muqam was also appreciative of Radio Pakistan and PTV for preparing special programs in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1738653210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025