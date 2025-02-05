Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Passport offices in major cities to remain open on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Passport offices in major cities to remain open on Kashmir Solidarity Day
Web Desk
11:45 AM | February 05, 2025
National

Despite the public holiday on Kashmir Solidarity Day, passport offices in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi will remain open today (February 5, 2025), operating 24/7 to facilitate citizens.

According to an official notification, Lahore’s Garden Town passport office, Islamabad’s G-10/4 office, and Karachi’s public facilitation center will continue providing uninterrupted passport services. The decision aims to ensure convenience for the public.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed nationwide to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination under UN resolutions. A public holiday has been declared, with solidarity walks and rallies planned across the country and Azad Kashmir. In Islamabad, a major rally will take place on Constitution Avenue.

At 10:00 AM, sirens will sound, and a one-minute silence will be observed to honor Kashmiri martyrs. Posters and billboards highlighting Indian atrocities and the plight of Kashmiris have been placed at key locations, including airports and railway stations.

South Korean acting president warns DeepSeek can reshape industrial landscape

In Muzaffarabad, the AJK Legislative Assembly will hold a special session to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025