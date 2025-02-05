Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Past in Perspective

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” –Rabindranath Tagore

Past in Perspective
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Hanging Coffins of Sagada, located in the Philippines, are an intriguing burial tradition practiced by the indigenous Igorot people. Rather than placing their dead in the ground, the coffins are attached to the sides of cliffs or hung in caves. This unique funeral custom relates to the Igorot belief in bringing the deceased closer to ancestral spirits and nature. The Hanging Coffins of Sagada attract visitors due to their cultural and historical significance, presenting an insight into ancient burial practices and the spiritual beliefs of the Igorot people.

