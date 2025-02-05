Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PDWP approves four development schemes

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 62nd meeting of the current fiscal year (2024-25) here Tuesday approved four development schemes amounting to Rs 24.918 billion. Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes: 1) Construction of a dual carriageway from G.T. Road (Benazir Chowk) to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (Wahndo Interchange), Length = 15.20 km, District Gujranwala, at a cost of Rs 9,970 million. 2) Reconstruction/rehabilitation of G.T. Road from Quaid-i-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wagah Border, District Lahore, at a cost of Rs 5,600 million. 3) Construction of a flyover at Nadirabad Phatak to Industrial Estate, Multan, at a cost of Rs 5,376 million. 4) Revamping Bansra Gali Zoological Garden, Murree, at a cost of Rs 3,972.759 million.

The meeting was also attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officers.

Passport offices in major cities to remain open on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025