Peace in region linked with peace in Kashmir: Sarfraz Bugti

February 05, 2025
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that peace in the Region will be possible only when the Kashmir issue is resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiri People. On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, expressed his views in a message, said that the Kashmiri people are continuing their struggle for freedom against India’s illegal occupation, and that the time is not far when they will achieve their right to self-determination.  He highlighted that thousands of young men, children, elders, and women have already sacrificed their lives in this struggle. The Chief Minister emphasized that real peace in the region can only be achieved when the Kashmir issue is resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.  He condemned India’s forcible occupation of Kashmir, depriving its people of basic rights and continuing to impose oppression and brutality.

