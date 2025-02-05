Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PFF electoral process delayed as Constitutional Amendments remain unresolved

PFF electoral process delayed as Constitutional Amendments remain unresolved
Web Sports Desk
5:08 PM | February 05, 2025
Sports

In an Extraordinary Congress meeting, the newly elected Congress Members overwhelmingly rejected the amendments to the PFF Constitution 2014 proposed by FIFA and AFC, resulting in a deadlock.

According to the statement issued by PFF, a subsequent review has confirmed that the existing PFF constitution does not meet FIFA’s compliance standards. The non-compliance could lead to the suspension of the electoral process, sporting development, and Pakistan’s international participation until the elected Congress adopts the proposed amendments.

FIFA has emphasized that these constitutional changes are crucial for the long-term stability of football in Pakistan.

To address the situation, Haroon Malik, Chairman of the PFF Normalisation Committee (NC), will engage in discussions with Congress members to resolve the matter.

Australia faces major blow as Pat Cummins likely to miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025