PFF electoral process delayed as Constitutional Amendments remain unresolved

In an meeting, the newly elected Congress Members overwhelmingly rejected the amendments to the PFF Constitution 2014 proposed by FIFA and AFC, resulting in a deadlock.

According to the statement issued by PFF, a subsequent review has confirmed that the existing PFF constitution does not meet FIFA’s compliance standards. The non-compliance could lead to the suspension of the electoral process, sporting development, and Pakistan’s international participation until the elected Congress adopts the proposed amendments.

FIFA has emphasized that these constitutional changes are crucial for the long-term stability of football in Pakistan.

To address the situation, Haroon Malik, Chairman of the PFF (NC), will engage in discussions with Congress members to resolve the matter.