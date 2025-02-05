PM Shehbaz calls for justice for crimes in Palestine and Kashmir

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need to bring those responsible for crimes against humanity in Palestine and Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir to justice. He urged India to engage in meaningful and result-oriented negotiations to resolve the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris. He paid tribute to martyrs of the freedom struggle, including Burhan Wani, Syed Ali Geelani, Asiya Andrabi, Yasin Malik, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, recognizing their sacrifices in the decades-long fight for self-determination.

He emphasized that despite India’s military presence in the region, the resolve of the Kashmiri people remains unshaken. The Prime Minister condemned India’s August 5, 2019 move to revoke Kashmir’s special status, stating that neither Pakistan, Kashmiris, nor the world recognize this illegal action.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that Kashmir is not just a territorial issue but a fundamental question of democratic rights, urging the global community to uphold the principles of justice, democracy, and international law in both Kashmir and Palestine.

Highlighting Pakistan’s peace-oriented approach, he stressed that lasting stability in the region depends on dialogue and diplomatic solutions, rather than militarization and aggression. He warned that any act of aggression against Pakistan will be met with full force, recalling Pakistan’s strong military capabilities.

The Prime Minister also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to Azad Jammu & Kashmir’s development, mentioning recent initiatives, including special grants for electricity and flour subsidies and the establishment of Danish Schools to provide quality education for underprivileged children.

The session was also addressed by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, who reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmir cause. A special prayer was offered for the martyrs of Kashmir, Palestine, and Pakistan’s Armed Forces.



