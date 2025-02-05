PM Shehbaz calls for settlement of Kashmir issue in line with UNSC resolutions

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching and continuous political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today, he paid glowing tributes to the Kashmir martyrs and Hurriyat leadership for rendering matchless sacrifices for independence.

He said the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam had already declared Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are rest assured that Pakistan will never sit back and watch silently while Kashmiris continue to suffer Indian atrocities.

He said India must end the implementation of black laws, extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth, incarceration of Hurriyat leadership, changing demography of IIOJK.

The Prime Minister warned that being a nuclear power, our quest for peace must not be construed as our weakness.

He urged India to come to the amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir issue in line with UN resolution and wishes of Kashmiris.

He said that it is the obligation of the international community, peace and justice loving nations and organizations to put pressure on India to allow the Kashmiri people to freely determine their own future.

The Prime minister said we will divert all resources for speedy development of AJK and providing better traveling, health and education facilities to the people of the state.

He also announced the opening Danish Schools in different districts of AJK.