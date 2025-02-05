PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Kashmir Solidarity Day and met with leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

PM Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Kashmiris who have sacrificed their lives for freedom, stating that their sacrifices will not go in vain. He urged the international community to take action against Indian aggression and human rights violations in Kashmir.

"The Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, and we will continue to support Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination in line with UN Security Council resolutions," the prime minister asserted.

He also directed Federal Minister Engineer Amir Maqam to develop a strategy for addressing issues faced by Kashmiri refugees in AJK.

APHC leaders commended Pakistan’s continued support for Kashmir’s freedom movement and appreciated PM Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue on global platforms, including the United Nations.

The meeting was attended by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Engineer Amir Maqam, Attaullah Tarar, and Kashmiri leaders including Ghulam Nabi Safi, Advocate Parvez, Ijaz Rahmani, Syed Gulshan, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Shaheen Iqbal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Khurshid Ahmed Khan, and Raja Khadim Hussain Shaheen.