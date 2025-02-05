Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM youth scheme expands to support overseas employment, education

PM youth scheme expands to support overseas employment, education
Web Desk
7:25 PM | February 05, 2025
National

The Prime Minister Youth Scheme has introduced a new initiative offering loans of up to Rs1 million to individuals seeking employment abroad. These loans will assist with training, visa costs, travel expenses, and initial settlement abroad.

Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan stated that this step aims to create better economic opportunities for young Pakistanis and enable them to compete in the global job market.

So far, over Rs186 billion has been disbursed under the Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme, reflecting its success and the confidence of young entrepreneurs and professionals in the program.

In a significant expansion, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also announced that, in addition to business loans, youth will now be eligible for laptop loans. According to the notification issued on Tuesday, students between the ages of 18 and 30, enrolled in Higher Education Commission (HEC)-approved institutions, can apply for these loans to support their educational needs.

FIA Lahore cracks down on human trafficking

This initiative aims to enhance educational and professional development opportunities, equipping young Pakistanis with the skills needed for national and international job markets.

The government is also considering further reforms to expand the scheme, ensuring greater benefits for the youth, increasing employment and education opportunities, and promoting economic stability.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025