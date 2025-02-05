PM youth scheme expands to support overseas employment, education

The has introduced a new initiative offering loans of up to Rs1 million to individuals seeking employment abroad. These loans will assist with training, visa costs, travel expenses, and initial settlement abroad.

Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan stated that this step aims to create better economic opportunities for young Pakistanis and enable them to compete in the global job market.

So far, over Rs186 billion has been disbursed under the Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme, reflecting its success and the confidence of young entrepreneurs and professionals in the program.

In a significant expansion, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also announced that, in addition to business loans, youth will now be eligible for laptop loans. According to the notification issued on Tuesday, students between the ages of 18 and 30, enrolled in Higher Education Commission (HEC)-approved institutions, can apply for these loans to support their educational needs.

This initiative aims to enhance educational and professional development opportunities, equipping young Pakistanis with the skills needed for national and international job markets.

The government is also considering further reforms to expand the scheme, ensuring greater benefits for the youth, increasing employment and education opportunities, and promoting economic stability.