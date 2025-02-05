Police arrest another culprit in case of rape, murder of orphan girl in Jatli

Rawalpindi - Jatli police has arrested another accused in the case of alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old orphan girl as the scope of the investigation in the chilling crime enhanced by the investigators.

Four suspects, including two women, had already been detained for alleged rape and murder of Sadia Imtiaz, 20, by her close relatives in the village of Natha Chathar. The police had obtained physical remand of the accused and further investigation was underway as the victim was eight months pregnant when she was poisoned to death.

Jatli police has so far arrested Gulfaraz alias Gulu, brother in law and first cousin of victim; Amin Rafique, Gulfaraz’s friend and neighbour; Rafaqat, driver of Gulfaraz; Gulzar Begum, mother of Gulfaraz and paternal aunt of the victim; and Anila Bibi, sister of Gulfaraz. The victim whose parents had passed away was living with his sister who was married to Gulfaraz.

The gruesome crime came to light on January 13 when it became viral on social media. After taking notice of the incident, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani directed SP Sadar Nabeel Khokhar to lead the investigations into the case.

The police first ascertained circumstances and facts from the area and then asked a local for exhumation of the body of the victim. The subsequent post mortem report determined that the deceased girl was eight-month pregnant when she was poisoned to death.

The police lodged the FIR on February 1 against the brother in law of the deceased and started investigation. The initial findings of the police so far suggest that the victim was repeated raped by Gulfaraz and Amin. When she became pregnant, they along with the two women tried to have abortion that remained unsuccessful. To conceal the rape and subsequent pregnancy, the accused poisoned the victim to death. They later buried the body showing it a natural death.

A senior police officer said that the further evidence like matching of DNAs and poisoning would be determined after receiving of the results from the forensic lab.

Man kills father in-law over domestic violence

In another murder incident, a man shot dead his father in law over a domestic violence issue in Qureshiabad locality in precincts of Dhamial police station on Tuesday morning.

In the FIR, complainant Muhammad Imran, elder brother of deceased Amir Hussain, told the police that his younger brother was shot dead by his son in law Gul Mir Khan.

The complainant further said that Bisma Bibi, daughter of Amir, was married to Gul Mir for four months only. Bisma was at the house of her father after she was beaten up by her husband.

“On Tuesday, Amir came to my house and asked me and our other brother Asif Mehmood to go to house of Gul Mir to reconcile the family issue. As we were on the way to Gul’s house, he met us near his house. When Amir asked him why he had been mistreating Bisma. This infuriated Gul who opened fire on Amir and shot him dead,” the complainant alleged.

The police said that Amir received bullet wounds in his head and chest. The police is on hunt for arrest of the alleged killer.