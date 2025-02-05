Pollution Due to Urbanisation

Pollution is one of the most pressing issues of our time, posing a severe threat to both the environment and human health. It occurs when harmful substances, known as pollutants, disrupt the natural balance of ecosystems.

Urbanisation is a major contributor to pollution. As cities and industries expand, once-pristine landscapes are transformed into polluted environments. Air pollution leads to respiratory illnesses, water pollution contaminates drinking sources and harms marine life, while soil pollution affects agriculture and food security.

To mitigate pollution, we must adopt sustainable practices and reduce our carbon footprint. Governments, corporations, and individuals must work together to implement environmentally friendly policies.

Protecting our environment is a collective responsibility. Immediate action is needed to create a cleaner and healthier world for future generations.

SHANAZ BALOCH,

Singanisar.