President Zardari arrives in Beijing for five-day state visit

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING - President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday arrived in Beijing on a five-day state visit to China. Zardari is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Upon arrival, the President was received by Chinese finance minister, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan and Pakistan ambassador to China and other top officials. The President was accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Dr Asim Hussain. During the visit, the president will hold meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese political leaders in Beijing. Zardari’s visit to China holds significance to further strengthen the Pakistan-China relations besides helping to enhance bilateral trade and commerce ties. During the meetings, the two sides will discuss matters of mutual interest including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, regional connectivity, and security cooperation. President Asif Ali Zardari would also attend opening ceremony of Asian winner games in Harbin city on 7th February.