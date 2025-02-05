Wednesday, February 05, 2025
President Zardari visits Chinese heroes' memorial, discusses CPEC expansion

3:23 PM | February 05, 2025
President Asif Ali Zardari, during his visit to China, paid homage to Chinese national heroes by laying a floral wreath at their memorial in Beijing. He honored their courage and bravery, reflecting Pakistan’s deep respect for its longstanding ally.

Earlier, President Zardari met with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, to discuss Pakistan-China bilateral relations. Both leaders reaffirmed the strength of the all-weather strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of mutual trust and continued high-level exchanges.

A key focus of their discussions was the advancement of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2.0, with an emphasis on science and technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, and agriculture. They hailed CPEC as a model of people-centric development, highlighting its role in promoting shared prosperity and win-win cooperation.

The leaders also explored ways to strengthen institutional linkages, including parliamentary exchanges and engagement in the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultative Mechanism, to further enhance collaboration.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its strategic and economic ties with China while expanding cooperation under the next phase of CPEC.

