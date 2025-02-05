Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away at 88

Prince Shah Karim Al Husseini, the , spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismailis, has passed away in Lisbon at the age of 88, as confirmed by the Development Network. His successor will be announced later.

Beyond his religious role, the was renowned for his success in horse racing, with champion thoroughbreds like Shergar, and his immense wealth, estimated between $800 million and $13 billion.

His fortune stemmed from inheritance, horse breeding, and investments in tourism and real estate. Despite his lavish lifestyle—marked by private jets, a superyacht, and a private island—he dedicated substantial resources to global development, aiming to alleviate poverty and counter extremism.

Born in Geneva in 1936, he was educated in Kenya, Switzerland, and later at Harvard. In 1957, he became the 49th Imam of the Ismailis after his grandfather, Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah , selected him over his own son. His leadership encompassed spiritual guidance and economic empowerment for Ismailis worldwide.

His passion for horse racing led to numerous victories, including major titles with Sea the Stars and Sinndar. However, his most famous horse, Shergar, was kidnapped in 1983, with its fate remaining a mystery.

In 1967, he founded the Development Network, which employs 80,000 people, providing education, healthcare, and infrastructure in impoverished regions. He also invested in businesses across Africa and Asia.

Married twice, he had four children from his unions with British model Sarah Croker Poole and German-born Gabriele zu Leiningen. His influence bridged cultures and faiths, leaving behind a lasting legacy in philanthropy, business, and sports.