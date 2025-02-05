Punjab revives National Horse and Cattle Show after 30 years

LAHORE - After a three-decade hiatus, the National Horse and Cattle Show is set to return to Lahore on February 10, 2025. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate this grand event on February 9, marking a historic revival of one of Punjab’s most cherished traditions. For the first time in 30 years, 70 international teams will participate, adding a global dimension to the festivities. Originally launched in 1964, the event was last held in 1995, and its comeback is poised to be a spectacular celebration of Punjab’s cultural and agricultural heritage. The show will run from February 9 to 23, spanning multiple locations across Lahore. The Horse & Cattle Show has long been a vital platform for farmers to showcase their prized livestock, with prizes awarded to the best domestic animals. Beyond livestock exhibitions, the event will feature traditional sports such as spear-throwing, archery, buzkashi, and polo, where horse riders will demonstrate their remarkable skills. Cultural festivals, flower exhibitions, and decoration competitions will add vibrancy to the event, offering a rich blend of entertainment and heritage. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had pledged to revive the event upon assuming office, forming a Steering Committee led by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to oversee its organization. The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has been diligently preparing for the show for the past four months, ensuring its success. The 2025 Horse & Cattle Show is more than just an exhibition; it symbolizes Punjab’s rich traditions, agricultural growth, and cultural renaissance. Themed “Unity, Progress, and Restoration of Culture,” the event aims to uplift Punjab’s farmers, promote agriculture, and foster social harmony. A series of entertainment events have also been planned, including children’s games and activities from February 13 to 23, music festivals showcasing Punjabi food and folk music from February 14 to 16, a Sufi Festival honoring Punjab’s spiritual heritage on February 19, traditional Kabaddi competitions on February 18 and 19, and a car show for vintage and unique vehicle enthusiasts on February 16. Speaking about the event, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif remarked that the Horse & Cattle Show is a gift to the people of Punjab, especially farmers. She said the event is not only a revival of Punjab’s traditions but also a significant step towards agricultural development. She further emphasized that restoring Punjab’s glorious past is a testament to the government’s love for the province and its people. She stated that the priority is to support farmers, promote agriculture, and celebrate Punjab’s rich culture and hospitality. She added that these traditional fairs foster unity and solidarity, reinforcing that Punjab is a land of love with no room for hatred.

With the participation of international teams and a strong focus on Punjab’s rural and cultural identity, the 2025 National Horse & Cattle Show is set to be an unparalleled celebration of tradition, progress, and community spirit.