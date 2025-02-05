Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to resume talks with govt

Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to resume talks with govt
Web Desk
11:51 AM | February 05, 2025
National

 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to resume dialogue with the government.

Rejecting dialogue without listening the government point of view regarding charter of demand was not the solution of any problem, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Dialogue is the only option for opposition party for resolving political issues, he said.

In reply to a question about judicial commission, he said parliamentary committee could be formed to discuss the demand of PTI.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025