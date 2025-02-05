Rawalpindi police continue campaign against kite flying

Rawalpindi - Police continue to carry out campaign to curb menace of kite selling, flying and aerial firing in the city. Besides registering criminal cases, arresting people, and confiscating kites, the police have been busy in raising awareness against the illegal activity.

On Tuesday, officers from Sadiqabad Police Station conducted awareness lectures in different educational institutions. The lectures were delivered by SDPO New Town Asar Ali and SHO Sadiqabad. They apprised the students and teachers of bad effects of kite flying and aerial firing. The police have also been busy in distributing awareness pamphlets among people outside mosques and during door to door campaign. The law enforcers have been warning the general public against kite flying that has been declared non-bailable offence and it can lead up to seven-year imprisonment.

Separately, the city police carried out multiple operations in different areas and arrested numerous people. Law enforcers arrested seven individuals, confiscated over 2,400 kites and 20 rolls of kite flying string.

19 lives lost in road accidents in January Commuters in the district met 1, 427 accidents that claimed as many as 19 lives in the first month of 2025, Rescue 1122 said.

In the data shared with the media, the emergency service noted that January saw 1,616 persons suffered injuries due to road accidents. The number included 19 deaths, 718 severe injuries, and 879 minor injuries. Among the victims, 1,368 were men and 248 women.

Rescue 1122 press release further noted the ages of the road accident victims ranged from 11 to 40 years. The rescuers cited over speeding, rash driving, taking wrong turns, and bursting of tyres as major reasons for the accidents. The maximum number of accidents involved motorcycles and cars.

In the meantime, the city traffic police continue its awareness campaign about using helmets by Bykea riders and their passengers.

On the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima, the education wing of the traffic police have been busy in organising workshops at its head office, sharing material on social media and pamphlets distribution through field staff.