Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

RDA removes encroachments on Adyala Road

Our Staff Reporter
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  In a bid to improve traffic flow and ensure public safety, encroachments on Adyala Road from Gulshan Abad to Sarmarzar on both sides were removed on Tuesday by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). The operation, carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement Squad, aimed to restore order, enhance road accessibility, and provide a safer environment for both commuters and pedestrians.  Encroachments were removed; illegal structures, vendors, and unauthorized street installations that had been obstructing traffic were demolished and cleared in collaboration with Saddar Bairooni police.

RDA has also lodged FIR against the owner and administration of Grand Pearl Marquee on Adyala Road. The initiative received strong support from the public, who have long voiced concerns over the growing encroachments in the area, an RDA press release noted. “This operation is part of our broader efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure and ensure that all roads remain accessible and safe for the public,” said RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza. Encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards.  The RDA is committed to preserving the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces, she added. The DG further said operations will be continuing across Rawalpindi to remove encroachments. This is part of an ongoing urban planning strategy designed to optimize the city’s infrastructure and enhance the experience for residents and visitors alike. 

South Korean acting president warns DeepSeek can reshape industrial landscape

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025