RDA removes encroachments on Adyala Road

Rawalpindi - In a bid to improve traffic flow and ensure public safety, encroachments on Adyala Road from Gulshan Abad to Sarmarzar on both sides were removed on Tuesday by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). The operation, carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement Squad, aimed to restore order, enhance road accessibility, and provide a safer environment for both commuters and pedestrians. Encroachments were removed; illegal structures, vendors, and unauthorized street installations that had been obstructing traffic were demolished and cleared in collaboration with Saddar Bairooni police.

RDA has also lodged FIR against the owner and administration of Grand Pearl Marquee on Adyala Road. The initiative received strong support from the public, who have long voiced concerns over the growing encroachments in the area, an RDA press release noted. “This operation is part of our broader efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure and ensure that all roads remain accessible and safe for the public,” said RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza. Encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. The RDA is committed to preserving the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces, she added. The DG further said operations will be continuing across Rawalpindi to remove encroachments. This is part of an ongoing urban planning strategy designed to optimize the city’s infrastructure and enhance the experience for residents and visitors alike.