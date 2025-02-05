Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

RPO visits police stations in Dir, Barawal

Syed Maaz Jan
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DIR UPPER  - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sher Akbar Khan, visited various police stations in Dir and Barawal on Tuesday and inspected various sections there.

The RPO also reviewed the security arrangements for the polio teams, which began their work the previous day.

Speaking during the visit, Sher Akbar Khan emphasized that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are dedicated to protecting the lives and property of citizens, while also ensuring the security of the polio teams.

He assured that all available resources would be utilized for this purpose.

Tags:

Syed Maaz Jan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025