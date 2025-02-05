RPO visits police stations in Dir, Barawal

DIR UPPER - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sher Akbar Khan, visited various police stations in Dir and Barawal on Tuesday and inspected various sections there.

The RPO also reviewed the security arrangements for the polio teams, which began their work the previous day.

Speaking during the visit, Sher Akbar Khan emphasized that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are dedicated to protecting the lives and property of citizens, while also ensuring the security of the polio teams.

He assured that all available resources would be utilized for this purpose.