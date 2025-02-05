Wednesday, February 05, 2025
RTO-1 achieves monthly target by 110pc

Our Staff Reporter
February 05, 2025
KARACHI  -  The Regional Tax Office-I (RTO-I) Karachi has surpassed its monthly target for January 2025 with tax collection of Rs28.6 billion in the month by adopting a proactive enforcement strategy for increasing domestic taxes.  The RTO-I Karachi was assigned by FBR headquarters a monthly tax collection target of Rs26 billion during the month of January 2025 through tax collection under its administrative domain, said a statement issued here on Tuesday, adding that the regional office climaxed at Rs28.6 billion on the closing date thereby contributing 10 percent more than the assigned 100 percent tax collection target.

An efficient tax collection, exceeding the monthly target, from a regional office signifies remarkably well for the Federal Board of Revenue that has already been pinpointing its focus on achieving the annual tax collection target for the ongoing FY 2024-25.

Chief Commissioner RTO-I Dr Faheem Muhammad appreciated the efforts of his officers and staff in achieving landmark tax collection figures and imparting awareness among the trading community regarding PoS violations.

Modi’s Kashmir delusion

He also called upon taxpayers to improve tax compliance voluntarily in the best interest of the country and discourage tax evasion and fraud.

The Regional Tax Office-I has adopted a proactive enforcement strategy to enhance the share of domestic tax in the overall collection and various actions were taken against tax evaders through on-spot stock takings and penalties on violation of PoS protocols, he added.  Owing to these enforcement measures the voluntary tax compliance has shown visible signs of improvement climbing up from a meager Rs300-400 million on an average to over a billion in December and January while the RTO-I eyes a Rs3-4 billion mark in February and March 2025.

