SACM KP directs for early completion of projects in sports sector

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, has directed the early completion of ongoing development projects in the sports sector and the enhancement of facilities in established projects within his electoral constituency in Swabi.

He issued these directives during a briefing provided by the Department of Sports regarding the construction of playgrounds at the Union Council level, initiated under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the provincial assembly constituency PK-51 Swabi, on Tuesday. During the briefing, the Director (Works) of the Directorate General (DG) gave him a detailed update on projects in his constituency.

The SACM directed the inclusion of schemes to provide additional sports facilities at various sports grounds in the constituency, based on local needs and public preferences, as part of the development programme. He also directed the provision of necessary facilities at grounds located in Zaida, Kade, Chota Lahore, Zakaria Khel Lahore East, Nabi Kalley Beka, Tordher, Government Degree College Tordher Ground, Jahangira, Haryana, and other locations.

He emphasized that the provision of sports facilities is crucial for attracting society, especially the youth, toward healthy activities.

He said that all possible measures would be taken to equip these grounds with sports facilities, ensuring the youth are provided with sports, recreational, and entertainment opportunities at the local level.