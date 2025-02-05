Salik hopes Pakistan, France to soon start labour training programme

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey on Tuesday explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as labour migration, human resource development, and overseas employment.

Salik met with the Ambassador of France to Pakistan in Islamabad. During the meeting, Salik Hussain emphasized the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy and stressed the importance of further strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and France. He also highlighted the potential for Pakistanis to thrive in sectors of high demand in France, including hospitality, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, shipbuilding, and civil engineering. “We want the French government to help train Pakistanis according to the specific demands of the French labour market. By equipping them with the right skills, we can ensure that they excel in these sectors while working in France,” said the minister.

He further said, “Such targeted training programmes would not only address labour shortages in France but would also provide a safe and legal pathway for Pakistanis to work abroad, preventing the tragic loss of life that many have suffered while attempting illegal immigration routes.”

Ambassador Galey expressed France’s keen interest in exploring opportunities for collaboration in Pakistan’s human resource development, particularly in vocational education and training. He acknowledged the skilled Pakistani workforce and noted the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships in technology, innovation, and other sectors.

Minister Salik Hussain also reiterated the government’s firm commitment to ensuring the safety, rights, and interests of overseas Pakistanis, promising to continue efforts to guarantee their safe and dignified employment abroad. He appreciated France’s ongoing support for Pakistan’s development initiatives, especially in education and vocational training, according to a press release.