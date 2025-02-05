Second woman confirmed dead in Australia’s floods

SYDNEY - A second woman is confirmed to have died in flooding which has inflicted “incredible” devastation on communities in northern Australia. Police said the 82-year-old woman’s body was found in a cane paddock in Queensland on Tuesday, two days after a 63-year-old woman died when a dinghy she was in overturned during a rescue attempt. The region has been inundated since Saturday, with parts of northern Queensland seeing nearly 2m (6.5 ft) of rain. By Tuesday, conditions were starting to ease - although Queensland Premier David Crisafulli warned it was still “a disaster that’s going to test the resolve of people” during an interview with broadcaster ABC. He described the devastation as “incredible”, but noted weather conditions had been “really kind” in recent hours. Thousands had begun to return to their homes. In Townsville, locals woke on Tuesday to grey skies and drizzle, and the news that predicted flooding levels had not materialised there.

It was a stark contrast to the intense downpours which have battered the region over the past few days.

“We believe that the danger has passed,” Townsville Local Disaster Management Group chair Andrew Robinson told reporters.

Pointing to earlier forecasts which had suggested up to 2,000 Townsville homes could have faced flood risks, Crisafulli said that “the city had dodged a bullet”.

Local resident Jo Berry told the BBC she and her family were among those returning home on Tuesday, after spending a sleepless night monitoring the rainfall.

“People talk about PTSD when it rains here and I totally understand,” says Ms Berry, formerly from Leicester in the UK.

“We’ve been in the house here for over 20 years, and have been through a few cyclone events and the 2019 flooding so it is not our first rodeo,” she adds, referring to a flooding disaster which caused A$1.24bn (£620m; $770m) in damage. On Monday night, other local residents told the BBC they were “on a knife edge” as they waited to see whether their houses would survive. But further north in the state, power outages and damaged roads have made it difficult to assess the full extent of the destruction in towns such as Ingham and Cardwell. Crisafulli said early reports suggested the damage was “quite frankly incredible” and that Ingham, which is almost entirely without electricity, “remains the biggest challenge”.