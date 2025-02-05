Senate body passes 3 bills seeking to enhance punishments for human smuggling

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday unanimously passed three key bills that seek to enhance punishments for offences related to human smuggling, with one proposing to incorporate ‘organized beggary’ in the list of offences.

All the bills were introduced in the Senate by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on January 28.

The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, passed by the committee, seeks to amend the Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 to incorporate organized beggary in the list of offences. The bill suggests enhancing the sentence for the offence of trafficking in persons from seven years to 10 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs1 million. The proposed sentence for the crime committed against children and women is 14 years and a fine of up to Rs2 million.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 had been enacted to provide for effective measures to prevent and combat the trafficking in persons especially women and children, and to promote and facilitate national and international co-operation in this regard.

It says the bill is meant to effectively enforce the provisions of the Act 2018, and to create further deterrence amongst culprits by enhancing the punishments, and to monitor the activities of the members of any criminal organized group and other connected individuals as a preventive measure. Another purpose is to remove anomalies and overlapping of the laws between the provisions of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018, Pakistan Penal Code 1860, and the Bonded Labour Directive System (Abolition) Act 1992, the statement reads.

It points out that diplomatic missions of Pakistan at GCC countries, Iraq and Malaysia have highlighted that some Pakistanis who come to these countries for Hajj, Umrah, Ziarat and personal visits were involved in beggary. They have urged Pakistani authorities to take stern action against those involved in begging and the gangs behind them.

“The agents and gangs who are involved in this practice easily dodge prosecution as beggary is not a crime in any law entrusted to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The sensitivity of the issue demands urgent need of making beggary a crime,” it reads.

The committee that met under the chair of Senator Fisal Saleem Rahman also passed the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill proposing to increase the punishment for those engaged in smuggling of migrants to up to 10 years imprisonment from five years and a fine of up to Rs10 million from Rs1 million.

It also proposes to increase sentence from up to three years but not less than one year and a fine of Rs1 million to up to 10 years but not less than three years and a fine of up to Rs five million.

It also proposes to enhance punishment for those who harbour or intend to harbour a person who is not a citizen or permanent resident of Pakistan and does not comply with the necessary requirements to remain in Pakistan. The punishment for such individuals has been proposed to be increased from up to three years to up to five years imprisonment, with doubling the upper limit of fine to Rs2 million.

The committee also approved the Emigration (Amendment) Bill seeking to amend the Emigration Ordinance to do away with the courts’ powers to let go culprits by imposing just a minor fine. The amendment proposes to make imprisonment mandatory along with the fine. The officials from the FIA informed the panel that fines for offenders have been increased to Rs1 million. They further added that extending imprisonment sentences would serve as a stronger deterrent against violations.

Interior Secretary Khurram Agha highlighted the rising cases of human trafficking, stressing the importance of stricter laws. He stated that the proposed legislation includes measures to ensure stronger convictions and harsher punishments for offenders.

Senator Shahadat Awan supported the move, stating that harsher penalties would prevent suspects from securing easy bail.