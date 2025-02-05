Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SEPCO cracks down on power thieves in Sukkur

NEWS WIRE
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  In a major operation, the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Tuesday cracked down on power thieves in the Bagh Hayat Ali Shah area of Sukkur, arresting five individuals and disconnecting illegal connections.

According to SEPCO spokesperson, the SEPCO Sub-Division-II team, led by  XEN Kashif Hussain Qureshi, SDO Muzaffar Hussain Khauwar, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi, and Nazar Muhammad Memon, conducted the operation with the assistance of Rangers and police from the E-Section police station.

The SEPCO team disconnected illegal power connections and handed over Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Qasim Sonaro, Muhammad Waqas, and Salman Kumboh to the police, who were subsequently arrested and detained at the E-Section police station.

SDO Muzaffar Hussain Khadro told the media that residents of Bagh Hyat Ali Shah owe SEPCO Rs30 million in pending electricity bills. Despite repeated reminders, the defaulters continued to ignore the notices, prompting SEPCO authorities to take action with the help of Rangers and police.

Modi’s Kashmir delusion

Moreover, the SEPCO has recovered Rs4 crore in pending electricity bills from various sub-divisions in Sukkur.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1738653210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025