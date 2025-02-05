Shamyl Hussain’s unbeaten century leads PTV to third win

LAHORE - Shamyl Hussain’s unbeaten 143 led Pakistan Television (PTV) to a seven-wicket win over Ghani Glass in the fifth round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I on Tuesday. In the other fixture, Test batter Usman Salahuddin’s 97 runs guided State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to a four-wicket win over Higher Education Commission.

At SBP Sports Complex, resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 158 for three in 66 overs, SBP achieved the 293-run target for the loss of six wickets in the 100th over. Right-handed batter Usman Salahuddin fell three runs short of his 29th century as he top-scored for his side with a 257-ball 97, hitting 13 fours. Test batter Fawad Alam was the other notable run-getter for the winning side, scoring 52 off 101 balls, including five fours.For HEC, Waseem Akram Jnr bagged two wickets and ended up taking seven wickets in the match.

At KCCA Stadium, PTV’s left-handed opening batter Shamyl Hussain returned undefeated on 143 off 137, which included 14 fours and four sixes to lift his side to their third win in the tournament. Requiring 39 runs on the final day after resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 204 for two, it took only 4.2 overs for PTV to achieve the target, losing one wicket in the process.The sixth round of the four-day tournament will begin from Friday, 7 February.

Scores in Brief

PTV 325 all out, 85.3 overs AND 248-3, 42.2 overs (Shamyl Hussain 143*, M Taha 53; M Rameez Jnr 2-76) beat GHANI GLASS 238 all out, 55.2 oversAND329 all out, 82.2 overs (Kashif Ali 133, Mohsin Riaz 65; Mehran Sanwal 5-64, M Shahzad 2-38) by 7 wickets.

ESHAAL ASSOCIATES 325 all out, 93 overs AND 159-4, 36.3 overs (Zubair Khan 44*; Aamer Yamin 2-15) beat OGDCL 187 all out, 48.1 overs AND 292 all out, 62.5 overs (Sameer Saqib 125*, Hasan Raza 89; Nisar Ahmed 5-82, Jalat Khan 3-73) by 6 wickets. State Bank of Pakistan beat Higher Education Commission by four wickets at SBP Sports Complex

SBP 155 all out, 46.2 overs AND 295-6, 99.5 overs (Usman Salahuddin 97, Ali Shan 60, Fawad Alam 52; Waseem Akram Jnr 2-70) beat HEC 126 all out, 40 overs AND321 all out, 86.3 overs (Abdullah Fazal 95, Uzair Mumtaz 63; M Ismail 5-97, Rameez Aziz 3-41) by 4 wickets.

WAPDA 370 all out, 117.4 oversAND18-1, 3.5 overs (M Saleem 12*) beat SNGPL 98 all out, 38.1 overs (Rizwan Mehmood 37; M Zeeshan 5-37, Naqeebullah 3-31) and F/O 288 all out, 86.2 overs (Abid Ali 85, Saad Khan 65; Ali Raza 5-55, Khalid Usman 2-83) by 9 wickets.