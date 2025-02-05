Shares index loses 809 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 809.63 points, a negative change of 0.72 percent, closing at 111,935.38 points as compared to 112,745.01 points on the last trading day. A total of 436,325,053 shares were traded during the day as compared to 401,456,556 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.225 billion against Rs20.351 billion on the last trading day. As many as 440 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 129 of them recorded gains and 225 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 56 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 54,615,977 shares at Rs1.58 per share, Cnergyico PK with 21,090,416 shares at Rs7.49 per share and K-Electric Limited with 20,621,518 shares at Rs4.43 per share. Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs78.01 per share, closing at Rs1,140.96, whereas runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs28.54 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,968.16.